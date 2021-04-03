News

Buona Pasqua

Auguri a tutti gli informatori d'Italia dalla Redazione Fedaiisf!

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf5 ore fa
112 Meno di un minuto

 

Anche quest’anno saremo costretti a passare la festa con attenzione e con possibilità di movimenti limitati.

Che questa Pasqua ci faccia riscoprire il valore delle piccole cose. Auguri a tutti gli informatori d’Italia dalla Redazione Fedaiisf!

 

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf

Redazione Fedaiisf

Promuovere la coesione e l’unione di tutti gli associati per consentire una visione univoca ed omogenea dei problemi professionali inerenti l’attività di informatori scientifici del farmaco.

