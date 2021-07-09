News

AIISF Reggio Emilia Parma. Festa d’estate: invitati ISF e Medici

Presso "Il Cantiere" Via Argine Mola 17, Boretto (RE)

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf5 ore fa
138 Meno di un minuto

Nella speranza di passare una bella serata in compagnia di colleghi e medici dimenticando differenze e problemi quotidiani.

AIISF interprovinciale Reggio Emilia Parma

Per prenotarsi: Matteo: 349 2409744

Carlo: 331 6750293

 

Tags
Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf5 ore fa
138 Meno di un minuto
Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf

Redazione Fedaiisf

Promuovere la coesione e l’unione di tutti gli associati per consentire una visione univoca ed omogenea dei problemi professionali inerenti l’attività di informatori scientifici del farmaco.

Articoli correlati

Regione Lombardia. Allargata anche ai Clinical Monitor la possibilità di aderire alla campagna vaccinale anti-covid 19.

22 Febbraio 2021

Camici bianchi in piazza, no a taglio Guardia Medica

11 Maggio 2016

Emma Walmsley è il nuovo Amministratore Delegato di GSK

3 Aprile 2017

Spesa farmaceutica nei Paesi OCSE

6 Marzo 2018
Back to top button