News

Regione Abruzzo. Pubblicata la delibera che inserisce gli ISF nella fase 1 della vaccinazione anti covid

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf6 ore fa
52 Meno di un minuto

Come preannunciato in Conferenza Stampa è stata pubblicata la delibera sul nuovo piano vaccinale della Regione Abruzzo.

A pag. 8 del documento si legge:

Un buon risultato grazie al coordinamento AIISF Regione Abruzzo, federata Fedaiisf

Tags
Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf6 ore fa
52 Meno di un minuto
Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf

Redazione Fedaiisf

Promuovere la coesione e l’unione di tutti gli associati per consentire una visione univoca ed omogenea dei problemi professionali inerenti l’attività di informatori scientifici del farmaco.

Articoli correlati

USA. Ripensare gli operatori sanitari per l’assistenza primaria – un ruolo più ampio per gli infermieri

19 Settembre 2016

Storie di ISF. L´ultimo romanzo di Cosso ad Alghero

16 Luglio 2015

Menarini. Assume il 17.000esimo dipendente

13 Marzo 2018

Strategia farmaceutica europea. Durante la pandemia si sono evidenziati problemi strutturali, soprattutto per i generici

19 Novembre 2020
Back to top button