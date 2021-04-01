News fedaiisf

Rete8 TV. Il ruolo dell’informatore scientifico

L'intervento di Francesco Danese, Presidente della Sezione Regionale AIISF Abruzzo, a Rete8 TV è andato in onda domenica 28 marzo nel corso della rubrica "Medicina facile"

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf
Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf

Redazione Fedaiisf

Promuovere la coesione e l’unione di tutti gli associati per consentire una visione univoca ed omogenea dei problemi professionali inerenti l’attività di informatori scientifici del farmaco.

