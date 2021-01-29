News

AIISF Bergamo. SeilaTV intervista alcuni medici bergamaschi.

Provincia di Bergamo. Blocco ingiustificato dell'attività d'informazione scientifica

Riportiamo qui il video intervista di SeilaTV (dal minuto 12:12 ) ad alcuni medici di base ed ospedalieri della provincia.

“Ancora bloccata l’attività degli informatori scientifici nelle strutture ospedaliere bergamasche”.

 

GUARDA IL VIDEO DI SEILATV

 

 

