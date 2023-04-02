Riceviamo e pubblichiamo. L’Ospedale St. Thomas di Londra cerca personale medico

Riceviamo e pubblichiamo

St. Thomas’ Hospital UK

REF: HR/MED-004/06923

St. Thomas’ Hospital UK is a large NHS teaching hospital in Central London, England. It is one of the institutions that compose the King’s Health Partners, an academic health science Center. Administratively part of the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, together with Guy’s Hospital and King’s College Hospital, it provides the location of the King’s College London GKT School of Medical Education.

It is ranked amongst the best Ten (10) hospitals in the United Kingdom with 840 beds. The hospital has provided healthcare freely or under charitable auspices since the 12th century. It is one of London’s most famous hospitals, associated with names such as Sir Astley Cooper, William Cheselden, Florence Nightingale, Linda Richards, Edmund Montgomery, Agnes Elizabeth Jones and Sir Harold Ridley. It is a prominent London landmark – largely due to its location on the opposite bank of the River Thames to the Houses of Parliament.

The largest not-for-profit health system in the world, we provide high quality, personalized and compassionate care to our patients through our dedication to safety, rigorous self-assessment, performance improvement, corporate integrity and health service management. We are committed to being the per-eminent provider of acute inpatient and outpatient health care services.

DESCRIPTION: Following the COVID-19 outbreak, expansion and development in our hospital, we are currently recruiting and employing the services of Medical Professionals (Specialists, Consultants, General Practitioners) with relevant experiences to fill in the following below vacancies in our health care facility in the United Kingdom.

AREAS OF VACANCIES:

StH1. ALLERGY & IMMUNOLOGY StH2. ANAESTHESIOLOGY StH3. ANGIOLOGY StH4. ANTHROPOSOPHIC MEDICINE StH5. BREAST SURGERY StH6. CARDIOLOGY StH7. CRANIOSACRAL PRACTITIONER / THERAPIST StH8. CARDIOTHORACIC SURGERY StH9. CARDIAC SURGERY

StH10. CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE StH11. DENTISTS StH12. DENTAL SURGEON StH13. DERMATOLOGY StH14. ENDOCRINOLOGY

StH15. EMERGENCY MEDICINE StH16. GASTROENTEROLOGY StH17. GENERAL SURGERY StH18. GENERAL PAEDIATRICS StH19. GENERAL MEDICINE StH20. HEMATOLOGY StH21. HYPERTENSION SPECIALIST StH22. INTERNAL MEDICINE StH23. INFECTOLOGY StH24. MORPHOLOGY StH25. NEPHROLOGY StH26. NEUROSURGERY StH27. NEONATOLOGY StH28. ORTHOPAEDICS StH29. ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY StH30. OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY StH31. ORTHODONTIST StH32. OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE StH33. ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY StH34. PATHOLOGY

StH35. PLASTIC & RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY StH36. PNEUMOLOGY StH37. PAEDIATRIC SURGEON StH38. PSYCHOLOGIST StH39. PHYSIOTHERAPY StH40. PEDIATRICS StH41. PUBLIC HEALTH StH42. RADIOLOGY StH43. RHEUMATOLOGY StH44. REHABILITATION MEDICINE StH45. RESPIRATORY MEDICINE StH46. THORACIC SURGERY StH47. TRAUMATOLOGY StH48. TRICHOLOGIST StH49. UROLOGY

JOB LOCATION: London, United Kingdom

JOB COMMENCEMENT: 2023

EMPLOYMENT TYPE: Contract / Full-time

EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS:

Excellent Salary and Overtime Bonus, Health/life Insurance, Relocation expenses, Research and Educational assistance, Medical, Optical and Dental Care, Family/Single housing accommodation, 24/7 Official Vehicle, Scholarship for employee’s dependent within UK schools.

Interested applicants are to send a detailed resume via email attachment along with medical graduation certificate(s) to: recruitment@gstt-nhs-co-uk.com

NOTE: APPLICATION IS OPEN TO INTERESTED PERSONS FROM ALL INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS, ALL SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS IN OUR RECRUITMENT PROCESS MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE TO THE UK FOR WORK.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)- Stay at home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call-in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority. Source: World Health Organization

Sincerely,

Agnes Cardella

Medical Recruitment Assistant

St. Thomas’ Hospital

Guy’s & St. Thomas NHS Foundation Trust

London, United Kingdom

Tel: +447 452 117 852

Fax: +447 6785 90456

St Thomas’ Hospital UK incorporated in England, UK (Reg. No: 06160266) having its registered address at Westminster Bridge Rd, London SE1 7EH, England.

