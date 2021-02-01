News

Veneto. Zaia inserisce gli ISF nelle categorie da vaccinare prioritariamente

"Gli ISF fanno parte delle categorie essenziali. Faranno parte del secondo blocco di vaccinazioni"

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf2 ore fa
Zaia: gli ISF fanno parte delle categorie essenziali. Faranno parte del secondo blocco di vaccinazioni

IL VIDEO

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf

Redazione Fedaiisf

