Teramo. A seguito di incontri AIISF con Direzione Ass. Ospedaliera, da lunedì accesso degli ISF all’AUSL4

A seguito della richiesta della Sez. AIISF da lunedì sarà permesso agli ISF di riprendere l’attività presso tutte le strutture della AUSL4 di Teramo osservando il Protocollo di Sicurezza per l’attività di informazione scientifica.

