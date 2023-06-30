Farmaci scadenti non approvati per bambini con leucemia

Any such medicines (which may include those not approved in the EU) need to be formulated according to the specifications of an authorised healthcare professional – such as a doctor or a pharmacist – and given to an individual patient under this worker’s “direct personal responsibility”.

Each country has incorporated this into its own national law in different ways.

In Italy, the prescribing doctor must justify the exceptional use, which is then checked by the customs agency of the ministry of health. In Spain, the hospital or health department must request access to the unlicensed drug from the regulator. In Ireland, the doctor issues the prescription and the wholesaler or manufacturer is required to notify the regulator of the import.

And while the EU law was meant to be applied to individual patients, in practice this is not always the case. In Germany and Italy, for instance, there are provisions for orders large enough to temporarily stock a hospital pharmacy. In Ireland, the law has been used so extensively that in 2020 more than 1.5 million packs of the 50 most popular drugs were brought into the country under the rules.

“If products for commercial sale are routinely entering the EU as unlicensed medicines and they’ve been supplied under the named-patient […] regime then that’s an issue,” says Grant Castle, partner at Covington law firm.

He said these rules allow patients to access medicines where there is a bona fide medical need and are “not a suitable basis” to import medicines for other reasons. “If that is happening, it’s a loophole.”

While it is down to member states to put rules in place for named-patient supplies of unlicensed medicines, Castle added, national rules “generally do not provide the same safeguards”.

Gilles Vassal, a paediatric oncologist and board member of the European Society for Paediatric Oncology, agreed. When addressing shortages by importing medicines unauthorised in the EU, he asks: “What are the measures set up at [the national] level to control the quality of the medicine they are importing?”

The Italian drugs regulator said that in February 2023, it exchanged information with WHO on data around a potential lack of efficacy of the Indian-sourced drug Aspatero provided by the study highlighted in TBIJ’s first story. It added that there appears to be no evidence from the WHO or national regulatory authorities of low-quality, dangerous or ineffective asparaginases imported from India.

However, a European Commission spokesperson said that the Italian drugs regulator and other Italian authorities have been investigating this issue, which involves some specific Italian hospitals. A WHO spokesperson said it had contacted the countries reported in TBIJ’s original investigation into asparaginase, but that no “actionable information” had been received.

Changes to the EU law are also in the works to attempt to address some of these concerns. A planned revision of the bloc’s pharmaceutical legislation would include a line stipulating that countries “shall encourage” doctors and patients to report data on the safety of the use of unlicensed medicines to their own regulator.

It would also oblige drugmakers to flag any potential shortages six months in advance – up from two months – and it could require companies or wholesalers to keep larger stockpiles.

In Italy, the customs agency has responded to TBIJ’s enquiries by working to modify its forms so doctors must give more detail about clinical reasons for the import. “We realised that there are loopholes in the system, so we are now working to fix them,” said Ulrico Angeloni, one of the agency’s coordinators.

Doctors that TBIJ and POLITICO spoke to would like to see national measures to verify the quality of unlicensed drugs accessed via these loopholes, as well as more transparency on their use, effectiveness and safety.

For now, the paradox remains that while Europe’s medicines are among the most highly regulated in the world, drugs that are shipped in from abroad can fail to meet even minimum standards.

