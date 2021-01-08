News

Campania. Piano vaccinale: Gli ISF fra le categorie con priorità

Reso noto il piano vaccinale della Campania

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf42 secondi fa
22 Meno di un minuto

E’ stato reso pubblico il Piano Vaccinale della Regione Campania firmato il 2 gennaio scorso. Riportiamo sotto uno stralcio. Per consultare integralmente il Piano cliccare qui 

 

 

Allegato Piano Reg Campagna Vaccinazione

 

Tags
Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf42 secondi fa
22 Meno di un minuto
Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf

Redazione Fedaiisf

Promuovere la coesione e l’unione di tutti gli associati per consentire una visione univoca ed omogenea dei problemi professionali inerenti l’attività di informatori scientifici del farmaco.

Articoli correlati

Istituto Clin. Città di Brescia. ISF da remoto, in casi eccezionali in presenza

22 Maggio 2020

Contratto collaboratori. I nodi non risolti della gestione separata INPS. Le proposte dei sindacati

25 Novembre 2019

In Commissione. Si amplia la DPC e si riduce la Distribuzione Diretta. I vantaggi dei cittadini

29 Giugno 2020

Abbreviare l’elenco rischi dei farmaci negli spot?

15 Gennaio 2015
Back to top button