Sicilia. La vaccinazione degli ISF

In onda su TG3 Regione Sicilia la Presidente AIISF di Palermo, Loredana Passafiume

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf Redazione Fedaiisf
20 Meno di un minuto

La Presidente Sez. AIISF Palermo, Loredana Passafiume, al TGR Sicilia illustra le modalità di accesso alla vaccinazione anti Covid per gli ISF

Il servizio andato in onda: Regione riconosce agli informatori scientifici la vaccinazione con priorità

Photo of Redazione Fedaiisf

Redazione Fedaiisf

Promuovere la coesione e l’unione di tutti gli associati per consentire una visione univoca ed omogenea dei problemi professionali inerenti l’attività di informatori scientifici del farmaco.

