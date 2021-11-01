News

L’informatore rimane una figura centrale fra azienda e medico? Il parere di Sterpone, AD Grünenthal

Oggi l'informazione ha la possibilità di utilizzare molti canali di comunicazione

Redazione Fedaiisf45 minuti fa
74 Meno di un minuto

 

Notizie correlate: Giuseppe Anguilla: “L’Informatore Scientifico del Farmaco, vecchia professione per il futuro della salute”

Redazione Fedaiisf45 minuti fa
74 Meno di un minuto

Redazione Fedaiisf

Promuovere la coesione e l’unione di tutti gli associati per consentire una visione univoca ed omogenea dei problemi professionali inerenti l’attività di informatori scientifici del farmaco.

Articoli correlati

Anonymous attacca la banca dati dell’Aifa sulla cannabis: “Governi svendono le persone a Big pharma”

30 Aprile 2015

Corruzione in sanità, firmato protocollo Ministero-Anac

22 Aprile 2016

AIFA. Elenchi degli Informatori Scientifici del farmaco relativo all’anno 2014

6 Gennaio 2015

Biosimilari. Tar boccia delibera della Basilicata: “La logica del risparmio non può limitare la libertà prescrittiva del medico”

4 Dicembre 2015
Back to top button