L’intervista a TVA della Presidente Sez. AIISF di Vicenza

Su TVA Notizie, mercoledì sera, è andato in onda un’intervista a Diana Valbusa, Presidente della Sez. AIISF di Vicenza, che ha sintetizzato la situazione attuale dell’informazione scientifica

 

IL VIDEO 

 

 

